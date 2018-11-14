Search starts for new retailers to open at leading Peterborough garden centre

Have your say

Work is under way to attract new attractions to a leading garden centre and retail park in Peterborough.

Property experts are seeking to fill two vacant units at the Peterborough One Retail Park.

It comes after the opening of fashion chain Edinburgh Woollen Mill, which created nine jobs, earlier this week.

Property investment firm Targetfollow has appointed commercial agents Savills, of Peterborough, and SPACE Retail Property Consultants, of Leicester, to market the units of 1,337 sq ft and 1,210 sq ft.

The retail park includes the 50,000 sq ft Van Hage Garden Centre plus 17 units with occupiers including The Works, Pets Corner and Pavers.

In addition, supermarket chain Aldi plan to open an 18,500 sq ft store next year.

Edward Gee, associate director at Savills Peterborough, said: “The retail park is one of the city’s key out-of-town locations.

“Already home to a number of established retailers and with Aldi due to open next year this is the ideal place for a business to capitalise on the significant footfall already generated by the occupied units.”