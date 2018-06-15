Royal honour for Peterborough manufacturer as it wins its second Queen’s Award

A royal celebration is planned by an innovative Peterborough manufacturer after it won its second Queen’s Award in two years.

Specialist 3D printer and resin manufacturer Photocentric, of Cambridge House, Oxney Road, has just won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its outstanding overseas sales success.

Paul Holt, managing director of Photocentric.

More than 74 per cent of the firm’s sales go to overseas markets through its distribution network covering more than 50 countries.

Over the last five years its exports have soared from £1.7 million to more than £4 million out of total sales of £5.7 million.

Paul Holt, founder and managing director of the company, which has increased its staff from 35 to 80, said: “This is an amazing honour for Photocentric and everyone who works here.

“The Queen’s Award is prestigious and has the greatest impact, both internally and amongst our customers and suppliers.

Kalvis Gredzens and Richard Wenborn, 3D Development Engineers at Photocentric, developing the next generation of Liquid Crystal 3D Printers.

“It has given a lift to the business and we see it as a celebration of all the hard work put in from the scientists who create the products, through sales who make the international contacts and manufacturing and sales support who enable the shipments to go out.

“This year we expect to sell over £2.3 million of 3D printers and photopolymers rising to over £8 million by 2020.”

The company will be presented with the Queen’s Award by the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence at a ceremony next month.

Two years ago, the company won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of its innovative work.

Mr Holt said he was confident Photocentric’s export success would not be knocked off track by the UK’S decision to leave the European Union.

He said: “From our earliest days, when we just three employees, we sold overseas.

“Our first export sale, 16 years ago, was to a Korean distributor who is still a customer today.

“So selling overseas, either under World Trade Organisation or customs union rules is the same to us.

“We will sell to wherever in the world there is a demand for our products.

“Required documentation and tariffs are inconsequential to the deal.

“Our growth plan is very ambitious and nearly all of it is based on sales overseas.

“It is irrelevant whether our products are sold with seven per cent or nought per cent importation duties, it is the sale that is important.

“Having said that we, as with all businesses, would rather have no importation taxes and the minimal level of bureaucracy.”

