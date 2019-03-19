Royal honour for leading manufacturer in Chatteris

A leading manufacturer in Chatteris will be rolling out the red carpet when it plays host to a royal visitor.

Princess Anne will be guest of honour at Stainless Metalcraft, based in Chatteris Business Park, which is celebrating a number of achievements.

During the visit, the Princess Royal will learn about the company's ground-breaking work in the medical and nuclear decommissioning sectors and find out more about its commitment to apprenticeship training.

She will also meet managers and employees as well as current and former apprentices, representatives of projects supported by the Metalcraft Community Fund, and local school children during the visit on March 29.

She will also unveil a plaque to mark the progress of the Sellafield contract.

Austen Adams, managing director of Stainless Metalcraft, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Princess Anne to Chatteris and look forward to sharing the Metalcraft story with her.

“The business has been a key employer in the area since the 1860s, initially making equipment for the mining industry in South Africa, and now supplying containment, pressure and vacuum vessels and equipment for a range of industries including medical technologies, nuclear decommissioning, energy, environment and Big Science.

“The visit has been arranged in recognition of a number of key milestones for the business, including 100 years of apprenticeship training, 40 years since we began manufacturing parts for the world’s first MRI machines, and the ramp up of production of 3m3 boxes for Sellafield’s nuclear decommissioning programme.”