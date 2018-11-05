Roadworks hit market trade

Frustrated stallholders at Peterborough City Market claim to have lost a lot of their business due to roadworks in Westgate .

Traders claim the public realm works are preventing buses from dropping off passengers by Tesco on Broadway, forcing elderly passengers to walk a longer distance from Queensgate then return with their bags of shopping.

A petition has been launched to alleviate the problems with calls for a shuttle bus from Queensgate, or to re-route the buses to the other side of the market, but these ideas were said to have been rejected due to cost.

The loss of business follows years of efforts to drum up support for the market.

Steve Lovelace of Lovelace’s Flowers said: “The older people normally coming in every day are unable to get in because the closest they can get to us is Queensgate. They are the people we are relying on.

“It’s another nail in the coffin. We’ve lost the foot flow completely.

“Even Tesco is seeing a massive decrease in business.

“It’s not very promising coming up to Christmas.”

The works began in July to create a new traffic layout, a wider pavement along one side and upgraded lighting.

The council said they are on schedule to be finished by Christmas.

Sharon Woolfenden from JSW Curtains and Blinds, said: “We have lots of regulars on Tuesday and Wednesday but they can’t get here.

“We’ve lost a lot of trade but we’ve still got to pay the rent.”

Haberdasher Jane Fern from Habilady also said business had reduced since the works began, adding: “People can’t make it.”

Fears have also been raised that bus routes will not revert back to normal once the works are finished. The Peterborough Telegraph approached Stagecoach for comment but had not heard back at the time of going to press.

A council spokesman said: “We have engaged with Stagecoach about this issue and will continue to work with the market traders to offer support.”