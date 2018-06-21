REVEALED: The Peterborough eateries in the running for Restaurant of the year 2018

We are on the hunt for the Peterborough Telegraph best restaurant of 2018. English or French, Thai or Chinese, Italian or Mexican, there’s nothing we love more than eating out at our favourite restaurant.

Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant from this list gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find only in the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than just a place you go to eat?

We have drawn up a list of restaurants in the area that will compete for the title of Restaurant of the Year 2018.

We now need you to help us decide who from this list is deserving of a place in our top ten finalists.

The details of eligible restaurants are in the link here.

The voting form is in today’s Thursday June 21, and next week’s, Thursday June 28, newspaper.

Nominations will close on Friday, July 6.