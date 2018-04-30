REVEALED: Restaurants and cafes in Peterborough that fail to meet ‘Satisfactory’ food hygiene ratings

These are the restaurants and cafes that currently fall below ‘Satisfactory’ food hygiene standards in Peterborough according to the Food Standards Agency.

Businesses are being inspected and regraded all the time and a number of businesses have changed their ratings since the Peterborough Telegraph last published them.

Zero star means ‘Urgent Improvement Necessary’ while One Star means ‘Major Improvement Necessary.

A three star rating signifies the business is ‘Satisfactory’ while four stars is ‘Good’ and five stars Very Good’.

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority.

The inspection criteria include:

* How hygienically the food is handled

* How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

* The condition of the structure of the buildings

* The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

* How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

All of these ratings are accurate according to the Food Standards Agency website as of April 26, 2018.