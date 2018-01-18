Revealed: Opening date for new Lidl store in Peterborough

The opening date for a new Lidl supermarket in Peterborough has been revealed.

The 1,424 sq metres store, in Lincon Road, Werrington, near Mancetter Square, will open to customers on February 1 at 8am.

The store will create 40 jobs and has state-of-the-art facilities including an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for cars and bicycles.

And for the first customers Lidl will be offering the chance to sample some of its award-winning products throughout the day.

During the first week of trading customers will be able to enjoy up to £40 off selected non-food products.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, Colin Rimmer, said: "We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new store to Peterborough.

"It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

The new supermarket is expected to be one of a number of developments by Lidl across Peterborough that will be part of its national expansion in which it will open 60 new stores a year.

Lidl is looking to build a supermarket in Sugar Way, Woodston, creating 40 jobs, on part of the site currently occupied by British Sugar.

And the retailer has exchanged contracts on a 34-acre site for a 754,000ft² distribution centre on the Gateway Peterborough site at Great Haddon, by Junction 17 of the A1(M) in a move that could create 500 jobs.