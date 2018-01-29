REVEALED: All 16 Peterborough restaurants with zero or one-star food hygiene ratings

These 16 Peterborough restaurants, pubs and takeaways have all been given the either zero or one-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency meaning major or urgent improvement is needed.

Zero star means ‘Urgent Improvement Necessary’ while One Star means ‘Major Improvement Necessary. The good news is 1,360 businesses in Peterborough are rated as Three Star ‘Satisfactory’ or above!

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority.

The inspection criteria include:

* How hygienically the food is handled

* How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

* The condition of the structure of the buildings

* The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

* How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

All of these ratings are accurate according to the Food Standards Agency website as of January 26, 2018.

NOTE: The FSA contacted the Peterborough Telegraph on Tuesday, January 30, to say the information they provided in relation to The Ploughman, previously listed, was an error on their part and the pub in fact had a three-star rating .