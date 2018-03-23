Retro collector in Peterborough turns hobby into a business

Have your say

Toys and furnishings from yesteryear are the stock of a new business that has opened in Peterborough.

The Nostalgia Lounge has opened in Second Drove Industrial Estate, in Fengate.

Owner Flav Cipriano said: “I’ve spent the last few years buying quality, quirky and cool items at antique fairs and events around the UK.

“It was a hobby but before long I started to run out of room at home, so I decided to turn my passion into a business.

“I’ve forged friendships and associations with some of the most prominent dealers and collectors in the country and this means I’m able to source some really good stock.”

There are hundreds of products available ranging from art, bicycles, die-cast models, furniture, hi-fis and jewellery.

Also included is lighting, memorabilia, mirrors, ornaments, paintings, posters, records, signs and advertising, telephones,and much more.

Mr Cipriano said: “The beauty of what we sell is that it literally can be anything, as long as it’s old.

“But it has to have style, character and personality.

“More importantly, I need to love it and that’s why I purchase it in the first place.

“I don’t just buy from the trade, I’m always keen to see what customers have to sell too. If there’s a specific item someone is looking for then I’ll source it for them.”

Any item on sale is also available to rent for use as a prop at a wedding, party or photo-shoot.

There are also some cabinets and shelves available for traders to rent for a monthly fee.

For more details visit: www.thenostalgialounge.co.uk