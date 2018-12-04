Retailer set to open new store in Peterborough shopping centre

Discount retailer Bargain Buys is set to open a new store in Peterborough tomorrow.

The home furnishing to confectionary retailer has moved into the premises previously occupied by the collapsed Poundworld in the Rivergate shopping centre.

Bargain Buys has moved into the Rivergate shopping centre in Peterborough.

Managers and staff will perform a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am to officially open the new store, which has created 30 jobs.

Bargain Buys, which is part of Poundstretcher, has promised thousands of pounds worth of offers on its first day of trading and have forecast queues of eager customers at the opening.

A spokesman said: "The store has been modelled to enhance the shopping experience for all our Peterborough customers.

"It makes it even easier to find all the bargains and savings we offer every day on branded household and food products.

Discount retailer Bargain Buys in the Rivergate shopping centre.

"We are further celebrating the grand opening from 10am until 4pm with an action-packed Fun Day, offering activities the whole family can enjoy and with prize giveaways."

RELATED:

Jobs created as discount retailer prepares to open new store in Peterborough