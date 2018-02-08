Retailer plans new stores development in Peterborough area

A leading retailer is to open new stores and revamp others in the Peterborough area as part of a multi million pound development.

The Central England Co-op plans to open new food shops in Horsegate, in Market Deeping, and in Godmanchester and refurbish others in Main Street, Yaxley, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, and St Peter’s Road, Huntingdon, at a cost of £1.5 million.

An example of a new Central England Co-op store.

Another 10 stores and 20 funeral homes in the region will get a major makeover as part of the plans, which will create jobs.

Martyn Cheatle, chief executive, said: “We are proud of the success of our food business, especially with our continued good performance in what is a highly competitive and increasingly uncertain trading environment.

“We want to continue that success and this is why we are committed to an ambitious growth and investment strategy during the next 12 months. We are getting ready to open and revamp dozens of food stores and funeral homes.”

The new and revamped sites will have upgraded fixtures and the latest energy efficient refrigeration technologies and LED lighting.

The opening of all new food stores will be celebrated with a special golden ticket giveaway, where 50 lucky shoppers will be able to win everything from a big screen television to hundreds of pounds in vouchers.

The new investment comes after the Society opened eight new food stores and five new funeral homes last year as well as relaunching more than 15 funeral sites and 20 convenience stores in a £15 million investment creating dozens of jobs.