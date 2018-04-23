Retailer creates new jobs in Market Deeping with store opening

Jobs have been created with the opening of a new store in Market Deeping.

Budget retailer Poundstretcher has taken on 27 staff at its new store in the Deeping Shopping Centre, Godsey Lane, Market Deeping.

The store is located in the former Co-op supermarket and the unit has been refurbished with the sales floor area being significantly extended.

A spokeswoman for Poundstretcher said: "We have invested substantially in the new store and the opening has created 10 new jobs, both full and part time, as well as offering employment to 17 staff members who previously worked in the Co-op."

Kevin Smith, manager of the Deeping Shopping Centre, said: “We are delighted to welcome Poundstretcher to the Deeping Shopping Centre. It’s such an iconic name of High Street shopping and they’ve got some fantastic deals.”