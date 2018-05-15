Recruitment company moves to larger premises in Market Deeping

Have your say

A recruitment software company in Peterborough has moved home as it prepares for expansion.

AllTheTopBananas (ATTB) Group has moved out of Shrewsbury Avenue, in Peterborough, to the Northfields Industrial Estate, in Market Deeping.

The company, which has 16 staff, has been based in Shrewsbury Avenue since its creation in 2006.

Commercial director Cris Bradshaw said: “Recruitment is a fast paced industry which has changed so much since we began.

“Our new home is bigger and will allow us to continue to invest in the business, employ more staff and grow.”

“We are looking for more developers. Anyone interested should send a CV to admin@allthetopbananas.com

“By moving to Market Deeping it means we stay local which is important to us.”