Record win for Peterborough TV craft channel

A TV craft channel based in Peterborough has enjoyed a record success at a national awards.

Create and Craft picked up its largest number of award trophies - seven - at the International Craft Awards

The awards are Best TV Shopping Channel For Crafts, Best Craft Website, Best Craft Blog, Favourite Craft Celebrity: Dean Wilson, Best for Quality, Best for Customer Service and Best Overall Designer: Stephanie Weightman.

Lindsay-Jane Vines, Create and Craft’s managing director, said: “We are over the moon to have won in an outstanding seven categories at this year’s International Craft Awards.

“The team have worked exceptionally hard to continue to improve and grow as a business for our customers and to win in so many categories truly reflects the whole Create and Craft team’s hard work and dedication.”

In addition, Tattered Lace, part of the Create and Craft, won Best International Brand for Crafts, and the Brother ScanNCut for which Create and Craft is the European exclusive retailer, won Best Craft Gadget/ Machine 2017.

Create and Craft’s Crafting Live shows also received a Highly Commended Award for Best UK Craft Show.

The International Craft Awards are nominated and voted for by the readers of Crafts Beautiful magazine.