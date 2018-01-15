Record festive sales for Peterborough fashion retailer

Plus size fashion retailer Yours Clothing has reported record sales over the Christmas period with online sales accounting for much of the increase.

The Peterborough headquartered company saw overall sales rise by 24 per cent during seven weeks from November 20 to January 7 compared to the same time last year.

It says demand for its products was largely driven by online demand with e-commerce sales up 42 per cent year-on-year.

Online international sales increased by 100 per cent following the launch of country specific websites, including Germany and France, with new digital marketing investment. The number of new e-commerce customers rose by 22 per cent over the same period.

The company, of Southgate Way, Orton Southgate, employs 1,200 people and has 130 stores nationwide plus 12 franchise stores in the Middle East.

Resh Dorka, chief operating officer, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate a record trading period over the festive period.

”We continue to see increased customer demand, as our proposition of great fitting, excellent value, fashionable plus size clothing continues to resonate with both women and men around the world.

“We are excited about the year ahead as we look to deliver on our strategy to expand our physical and digital footprint in the UK and internationally, as well as broaden our product range.”

Yours Clothing founder Andrew Killingsworth was presented with the Businessperson of the Year award in 2016 at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards.

