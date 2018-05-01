Racing ace ties up with new backers at luxury yacht manufacturers

Have your say

Racing ace Rick Parfitt Jnr has celebrated his new tie up with luxury boat builder Fairline Yachts.

The champion racing driver motored into the firm’s Oundle base to mark its sponsorship of his campaign in the British GT Championship.

The visit gave Fairline’s 280-strong workforce the chance to meet Rick and colleague Ryan Ratcliffe and to see their car, the Bentley Continental GT3.

Russell Currie, managing director of Fairline Yachts, said: “It was great to welcome Rick and Ryan to Oundle.

“Our partnership is a fantastic opportunity for our customers to join the action with exclusive ‘back stage’ access to the team, drivers and first-class hospitality at each of the events. The whole team is backing Rick all the way.”