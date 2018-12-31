Question mark hangs over future of Peterborough’s hi tech Innovation Lab

A question mark hangs over the future of a £300,000 innovative laboratory set up to develop the jobs creating enterprises of the future.

The hi-tech Innovation Lab, which opened at the Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road, just two years ago is to close on January 25.

The official opening of the Innovation Lab in December 2016.

Letters have been sent out to tenants informing them that the centre will shut because European funding has come to an end.

But bosses of Allia, which runs the lab, say they are searching for alternative ways of funding the facility.

The centre was opened in 2016 with funding from the European Regional Development Fund but that support has finished.

Economic development company Opportunity Peterborough gave grant funding for the equipment.

A spokesman for Allia said: “ It is not our long-term intention to remove the facility from Peterborough, but we need further time to examine options that could make it financially sustainable going forward.

“The Future Business Centre in Peterborough continues to be a thriving business hub, and remains at 98 per cent occupancy.”

He added: “We are keen to hear from maker groups who are interested in using the space, from the education sector, and from businesses that might be interested in financially supporting or engaging with the facility.”

He said that anyone who might be able to help keep the Lab open should get in touch at address seriousimpact@allia.org.uk

A spokesman for Opportunity Peterborough refused to comment.