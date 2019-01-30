Prominent Peterborough businessman elected to top job at county lobby group for business.

A prominent Peterborough businessman has been elected as chairman of a leading voice for business in the county.

Mr Brian Jones, who is co-owner of Alwalton Hall, a beauty and wellness centre near Peterborough, has been named as chairman of the Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Jones, who owns Alwalton Hall with his wife and business partner Maggie, also has 15 years’ experience on the executive boards of FTSE 100 companies, including Allied Domecq, Burberry and the Smiths Group.

Chamber chief executive John Bridge said: “This unusual combination of entrepreneurship and a successful global corporate career, have given Brian a wealth of experience to draw upon as well as a passion for independent businesses.”

Mr Jones said: “It is a privilege to be leading such an accomplished board at such an extraordinary time.”

“I believe businesses in the region are entitled to expect a lot from us, especially considering the nexus of challenges and uncertainties that we’re all currently facing.

“Positioning the Chambers optimally to serve our members and the wider business community is our most urgent priority, and I’m certain that the exciting changes that the board and management are currently undertaking will be instrumental in inspiring business success throughout the region for many years to come.”

