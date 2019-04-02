Production services company in Peterborough powers on with national award

A production services company in Peterborough has won a prestigious honour.

Pearce Hire, based in Reynolds Industrial Park, Stevern Way, has won the Best Power Supplier title at the national Event Production Awards.

Managing director Shaun Pearce said: “It is a huge accolade to have even been shortlisted but to actually win was really the icing on the cake.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work and commitment our dedicated staff and crew put into our projects throughout the year, and a big thank you goes to every one of them.”

Pearce Hire was founded three decades ago by Mr Pearce who began as a sole trader but now employs 25 people. The firm provides production services and dry hire to more than 2,000 events around the UK every year from its HQ in Peterborough.

Pearce Hire supplies festivals, tours, sporting and corporate events and is the named preferred supplier at the East of England Arena & Events Centre in Peterborough.