Printing company moves to larger premises in Peterborough

A commercial printers is relocating to larger premises in Peterborough in order to grow the business.

Flexi Print Shop, which specialises in digital and large format printed products, has agreed a 10 year lease on 9,400 sq ft premises at the newly created Newark East, in Cobblestone Way, Fengate.

The company, which employs 12 staff, is moving from Saracen Business Park, in Fengate.

Assad Gilani, Flexi Print Shop’s operations director, said: “Larger premises mean we can showcase and supply an increased range of modern and personalised printed products and services and we can also recruit to add to our current staff.”

He said the new premises will allow the company to offer new products and services to customers in the UK and across Europe.

“Fengate is an established industrial business area within Peterborough and so the chance to move within the same area but to new premises makes Newark East ideal.

“We believe our key to success in such a short space of time has come from the trust we have gained from local businesses by offering them personal service and quality products at competitive prices.

The lease has been organised by commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews.