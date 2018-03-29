Prestigious award for Peterborough coach holiday company

Family-owned coach holiday company Shaws of Maxey are celebrating after scooping a prestigious award.

The company, which is based in High Street, Maxey, won the Day Excursion Programme of the Year title at the British Coach Tourism Awards.

Shaws of Maxey, which has been in operation since 1992, was also a finalist for the Holiday Programme of the Year award but narrowly missed out to some highly respected competition.

Marketing manager Tory Griffiths said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be third time winners in this category and want to thank all of our customers for their ongoing support.”

Tory and Jane Shaw, a partner in the third generation family firm, say they were delighted to accept the award from TV presenter Angela Rippon and Martin Stagg, of Warner Holidays.