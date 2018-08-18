Power cut across Peterborough leads to pub and shop closures

A power cut that affected large parts of Peterborough last night has forced businesses to close their doors temporarily.

The power cut plunged much of Peterborough into darkness at around 10.30pm last night forcing some businesses, like pubs and restaurants to close early.

Marks and Spencers in the Queensgate Centre remains closed today, Saturday August 18, as engineers work to fix the refrigerators in the M&S Food section of the store which were affected by the power cut.

UK Power Networks said power was restored by 2.16am and the blackout was caused by a fault on the electricity network forcing engineers to redirect power.