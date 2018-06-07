Pop down to Peterborough market for a pop-up fine dining experience

Lovers of Peterborough fine dining establishment Prevost will be able to enjoy what it has to offer at a new venue in July.

Lee Clarke’s highly rated restaurant in Priestgate will become a pop-up for a day in unusual surroundings - Peterborough City Market.

City Market in Peterborough

It is part of a food and music festival on July 21 designed to give the market a bit of a boost.

Lee and his team will be moving their luxurious fittings to the street food area at the market to serve a special three-course meal and drinks - with much of the produce on the menu from the market itself.

Prevost, which has earned recognition from the Good Food Guide, MichelinGuide and Harden’s Best Restaurants Guide, is well known for its three, five and nine-course taster menus.

And Lee insisted he wouldn’t be dropping the quality for the pop-up event, which will serve a maximum of 3o covers at £40 a head.

“It will be our usual tables and chairs, white table cloths, linen and glassware, we will not be dumbing down,” he said.

“ I think it is a great idea to promote what is going on at the market.

“There are lots of stalls selling great fruit and vegetables, fish and meat and we regularly buy bits and pieces down there. It has a lot of good, local produce, which is what I like to put on my menus.”

Lee said he has put together his menu, which will have the majority of the ingredients sourced from the market, and his recipes will be included in a special market recipe book.

There will be pre-starter of sourdough bread and cultured butter with strawberry gazpacho; “hyperlocal and hyperseasonal,” said Lee.

“This is one of the biggest strawberry growing areas in the country, and we should celebrate that.”

As for the starter: “Mackerel from a local fishmonger and gooseberries from the market if available, but definitely Peterborough sourced,” Lee added.

The main course will be lamb shoulder with fennel and tomato - “Lincolnshire lamb but bought from the market butchers” - and the dessert of white chocolate and raspberry mille feuille “perfect for the season.”

An English sparkling wine will be served and maybe, with the dessert, a local artisan cider, brewed just outside the city.

To book call Prevost on 01733 313623.

The pop-up meal is just one feature of the food and music festival at the City Market on July 21 - which could become an annual event.

There will be stallholders selling food and drink, live music from Peterborough acts, and possibly cooking demonstrations.

For more information email market@peterborough.gov.uk