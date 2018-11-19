Plans submitted for new Aldi store in Peterborough

Have your say

Plans have been submitted for a new Aldi store in Peterborough.

The new store would be on a vacant site alongside Peterborough One Retail Park and next to the Esso petrol station, near the Eye Roundabout.

The proposed location of the new store

Aldi previously revealed its intentions to build a new store there in July, but at the time a planning application had not been submitted.

It is expected that up to 50 new jobs will be created as a result of the new store, which would be Aldi’s fourth in Peterborough.

The site had previously received planning consent for an Asda store, but the scheme was not progressed.

The new Aldi would have 140 parking spaces and eight Sheffield cycle stands.

Eye Parish Council said it neither objects or supports the application.

Peterborough City Council will now make a decision on the plans.

Current Aldi stores are in:

. Whittlesey Road, Stanground

. Flaxland, Bretton

. Brickburn Close, Hampton.

