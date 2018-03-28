Plans for new McDonald’s next to Peterborough supermarket

Plans for a new McDonald’s in Peterborough are set to be debated.

The new restaurant and drive-thru is proposed to go next to Morrisons in Lincoln Road, Walton.

The decision on whether to grant planning permission will be decided by Peterborough City Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (April 3) after the application was referred to it by Paston and Walton representative Cllr Nick Sandford due to concerns of noise, litter and anti-social behaviour.

If approved the new two-storey restaurant will be able to serve 160 diners at a time and would use part of the existing Morrisons car park.

Six objections have been registered with the council but planning officers have recommended to the committee that the application be approved.