Plans for 100 affordable homes at popular Peterborough centre

The developer who has bought most of the Werrington Centre has revealed plans to build 104 affordable new homes at the site.

John Livock said he will provide a “huge uplift to the area” after buying the retail units and freehold of The Ploughman pub from Tesco.

The Peterborough Telegraph approached Mr Livock at the centre in Staniland Way on Tuesday, and the developer told the PT that he had already brought in a Domino’s and estate agents, with a card store also set to move in.

The developer also revealed that plans will be submitted to Peterborough City Council for the new affordable homes by the bus lane.

“Tesco are not going to build a superstore,” he said,

“I agreed terms to acquire the rest of the site from Tesco, excluding the store, main car park and filling station.”

Mr Livock, who said he may demolish The Ploughman and replace it with a new pub, criticised its landlord Andy Simmonds. “I’ve given him every possible chance to buy the freehold,” he said.

“If we do demolish his pub we will build a new one and he will have the chance to occupy it. We are providing a huge uplift to the area, but he is disrupting everything and it’s about time he acted in a sensible manner.”

Mr Simmonds said the new affordable homes would require the opening up of the bus lane between Staniland Way and Skaters Way.

He stated: “John Livock’s coming in on a whim and hoping to make a fast buck. We feel with the current anti-social behaviour and gang activity in Werrington, building these units would further fuel the situation in the centre.”

Mr Simmonds also confirmed he is in discussions with Mr Livock over buying the award winning pub’s freehold, adding: “We’ve just had our charity beer festival and raised another £3,100 for local charities. The total since me and my brother have been in the pub is over £150,000.

“He’s threatening to take away a local community asset.”