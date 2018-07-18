Pilot project launched in Bourne to protect businesses from crime

A new venture to protect businesses from crime is being trialled in Bourne.

Business Watch has been launched to improve security for shops, pubs and offices.

From left, Steve Jackson; PCSO Graeme Parrott; and Val Coddington, of Harrison and Dunn hardware shop.

It is backed by South Kesteven District Council, police and Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber membership manager, Justin Pover, said: “Members will be able to radio in information about suspicious or antisocial activity, although if a crime is being committed they will be urged to call 999.

“CCTV will then monitor what is happening and police and community support officers will have access to the radio system.”

For an annual membership fee of £120 businesses get access to an app-based walkie-talkie system provided by the chamber which can be accessed from any phone or tablet.

From left, Steve Jackson; Stephanie Romaine of Stephanie's Flowers; and PCSO Graeme Parrott.

Councillor Nick Robins, responsible for retail, said: “We are supporting this financially for the first two years.

“By the third year it will become self-sufficient through uptake from traders.

“Once we start getting results, people will see it works and we are asking more businesses to sign up to make it better.”

“Scheme members, police and CCTV can share information with each other to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

Billy Eady in The Nag's Head.

“It is all part of our overall aim to make our towns a strong destination to live, work, study, visit and invest in, and we can achieve this through security, safety and peace of mind for visitors and businesses alike.”