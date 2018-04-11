PICTURE GALLERY: Yours for a fiver! Northampton couple give chance to win £600,000 house with aim of raising £1 million for charity

A Northampton couple is giving people the chance to win their their £600,000 house at a fiver-a-ticket to raise millions for charity.

Marty Pumbien and his partner Annie have launched the national drive to give their home in Abington Park Crescent to one lucky winner for the price of lunch.

The house in Abington Park Crescent

With four double-bedrooms, a four-piece suite main bathroom, three ensuites and a sprawling view of Abington Park, the 100-year-old renovated house is up for grabs until October.

Take a look inside the house that could be yours for £5

The winner will be handed the keys to 26 Abington Park Crescent, mortgage free.

It would be theirs to do what they like with - live in, rent or even sell.

Annie, Marty and their dog Stumpy

Annie said: “It’s not so much about why should you buy a ticket, but rather why not?”

The house in Abington has recently had its kitchen renovated with underfloor heating.

The main bathroom is fitted with a whirlpool spa bath and waterfall shower, and the living room overlooking the park features an exposed brick fireplace.

To be in with a chance, entrants just need to answer a question on the competition’s website - “In the 1800’s, what did Northampton become well known for manufacturing?”

With a target of 500,000 tickets, they hope to raise over £1.3million to support the University of Northampton’s UnityDEM dementia centre project. Marty and Annie are both nurses who work in Northamptonshire’s communities and A&E departments.

Marty said: “Dementia is something we see every day and it’s something that affects everyone.

“It’s so hard seeing someone you know and love fade away. If we can support patients, families and carers by doing this we know we’ll have helped a great cause.”

If the 500,000 ticket target is hit, the raffle will raise £2.5million, with £1million going directly to charity.

And the £1million charity fund will be half-matched by the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, bringing the total to £1.5million.

If less than 150,000 tickets are sold then entrants will instead be in with a chance to win a cash prize raised from the tickets sold.

The competition closes on October 14. To enter, visit the raffle’s website here

Professor Simon Denny, executive dean of research at the University of Northampton, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to Marty and Annie for their generosity in putting their house into this competition, which should reap dividends for the people of Northampton in the years to come by supporting UnityDEM.”

Opened last month, UnityDEM is a one-stop shop for care, information, training and guidance for people who have just been diagnosed with dementia. Crucially, their carers have access to the same support at the same time.