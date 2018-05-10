PHOTO SPECIAL: Peterborough’s Gym of the Year top 3 revealed

Gym owner Simon Gomm is going to need a bigger shelf after his Dogsthorpe Road-based Fitness Station lifted the Peterborough Telegraph Gym of the Year title for an incredible third year running.

The award was voted for by Peterborough Telegraph readers. Simon, pictured receiving his latest award with wife Helena, said he was delighted to make it a hat-trick of awards - but might give it a miss next year to let someone else “muscle in”.

“I might have to retire after this one,” he joked. “I think I will let someone else win for a change.

“I wasn’t going to take part this year but there was a great response from the gym users, we have great support.

“We keep investing in the business and it is a real personal, friendly place to workout - it is a formula that works.”

He added: “I have got quite a collection of awards now, I will have to get a nice banner for the front of the gym to let everyone know.”

Second place went to the HorsPower Strength and Conditioning Centre, in Holme Road, Yaxley, run by Lee Horspool, while third place went to the Bodyworx gym in Ivatt Way, Westwood, owned by Mohammed Mirza and Shalhida Hussain .