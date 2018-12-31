Peterborough traders’ leader retires after 40 years

Have your say

It is the end of an era in Peterborough after the chairman of a traders’ association bowed out after 40 years.

John Drewnicki (72) was the driving force behind the creation of the Cowgate Traders’ Association in November 1978.

It was responsible for the Cowgate traders’ successful court battle with Peterborough Development Corporation over an access corridor to the Queensgate shopping centre in 1980.

Mr Drewnicki said: “Winning that court case was a great moment for the association.

Now after four decades at the helm, Mr Drewnicki has handed over the reins to Chris Fuller (70), who runs Pawnbrokers Gold and Gem Jewellers, in Cowgate.

He said: “John has done a great job.

“Being chairman is going to be a challenge but I am looking forward to it.”

Outling his goals for the association, Mr Fuller said: “We need to increase footfall through Cowgate.

“I have a number of ideas.

“For instance I’d like to see an antiques market in King Street and maybe predestrianisation of Cowgate.

He added: “We have about 60 members and hope as many as possible will turn up to meetings.”