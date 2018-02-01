Peterborough tipped to be one of the UK’s tech hubs of the future

Fast growing Peterborough has been named in a new survey as one of the UK tech hubs of the future.

The city has been ranked in fifth place among the top 10 cities, with a population of under 200,000, predicted to dominate the UK’s tech scene over the next few years.

This map shows the UK's tech hubs.

The survey has been produced by Joblift, an online search engine for more than one million jobs, which places the university cities of Cambridge, Oxford, Guildford and Warwick in the top four places.

But it says Peterborough, with its new hi-tech Innovation Lab, located in the Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road, is leading the way for cities without a university.

Joblift says Peterborough scores highly for the total number of tech jobs posted - 10,564 - and the percentage (25 per cent) these vacancies held in the entire job market in the last 12 months.

A Joblift spokesman said: “When it comes to technology, London, Manchester and Birmingham dominate the job market.

“However, growth in these cities is slow and the competition increasingly high.

“With this in mind, Joblift has analysed which smaller UK cities and towns are set to become Britain’s tech hubs of tomorrow.

“By analysing the top 50 locations in terms of the number of tech vacancies over the last 12 months, Joblift has

ranked the top 10 places, with under 200,000 citizens, predicted to dominate the UK’s tech scene in the coming years.”

The top 10 are:

1. Cambridge

2. Oxford

3. Guildford

4. Warwick

5. Peterborough

6. Gloucester

7. Basingstoke

8. Bath

9. Exeter

10. York