Peterborough security company's new three year deal with water giant

A security company in Peterborough has just secured a prestigious new contract.

Fire and security company SecuriPlex has signed a three year deal to secure 420 sites operated by water giant Northumbrian Water Group Ltd.

SecuriPlex, based in The Metro Centre, Welbeck Way, will provide preventative and reactive maintenance services for Northumbrian Water's access control, intruder alarms and CCTV systems.

SecuriPlex, formed in 1989, are part of the BusinessWatch Group.

BusinessWatch Group managing director, Jonathan Wakerley, said: "“Naturally we’re delighted to win the Northumbrian Water contract.

"It was a tough process, but we believe our expertise in providing security services to utility companies gave us the edge over others.

"Our highly skilled engineers and consultants will also ensure a seamless takeover.

"We’re looking forward to a long-term partnership with Northumbrian Water.

Mr Wakerley added: "Having provided similar services for Yorkshire Water for over 25 years, SecuriPlex has both the specialist expertise and engineer capacity to provide effective security solutions for these sometimes remote and challenging sites."

Northumbrian Water Group operates in the north east of England, where it trades as Northumbrian Water and provides water and sewerage services to properties in the north and in the south east of England, where it trades as Essex and Suffolk Water, supplying water to properties in Essex and Suffolk.