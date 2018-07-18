Peterborough’s STEM Festival to inspire youngsters to purse careers in technology

Leading businesses are supporting an educational festival in Peterborough to inspire youngsters to opt for careers in technology.

Peterborough’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Festival is being staged at the Kingsgate Conference Centre, in Parnwell, on October 13.

The free to attend festival is sponsored by Peterborough insurance giant The BGL Group, Anglian Water and The Anglian Water @one Alliance.

Aimed at five to 16-year-olds, it will offer coding workshops, interactive science experiments, engineering and technology demonstrations and inspirational presentations.

Jonathan Frascella, of event organisers Digital People in Peterborough, said: “We’re inviting everyone to come along and hope the event is an inspirational experience for many children.”

Meg Harrington, BGL sponsorship manager, said: “This fantastic community event engages children with the wonders of STEM and we hope that our challenging yet fun technology activity inspires many youngsters to become future leaders in technology.”

Tracey Goddard, of @one Alliance, said: “This STEM Festival builds on our on-going commitment to inspire young people to be our future engineers, scientists and technology specialists; skills that we need to design, build and operate water and wastewater recycling centres and pipelines across all our Anglian Water region. I

In addition to the main event, Digital People in Peterborough will deliver a Schools’ Challenge Day at the Allia Future Business Centre, in Peterborough, on October 9.

It is aimed at primary school pupils in years 5 and 6 and gives children the opportunity to take part in challenging activities led by STEM professionals and local organisations.