Peterborough's Poundland offering expands and creates new jobs with Britain's fastest growing fashion brand

Peterborough shoppers are set to get access to Britain's fastest growing fashion brand as Poundland expands its offering in the city.

Poundland welcomes its fashion brand, PEP&CO, into 12 stores across East Anglia in the next six months, creating approximately 60 new roles for the region, and one of the first to get the clothing line will be the shop at Bretton Centre.

The discount retailer will offer customers a range of women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion with prices starting from £1.

Barry Williams, Poundland’s Managing Director said: “Few would have guessed that Poundland would one day become a must-stop fashion destination on the high street. That goal is now a reality thanks to the partnership with PEP&CO and the expansion.

“We’re proud to not only be bringing the best value and quality fashion to the residents of 12 East Anglians towns, we’re also proud to be contributing to the growth of countless local economies and high streets.”

The rapid 12 month rollout, could see PEP&CO become one of the UK’s top 15 volume clothing retailers, alongside or ahead of the likes of River Island, Top Man, ASOS and Peacocks based on widely used 26-week fashion research data.

PEP&CO was also recently nominated as one of the finalists for UK’s top Emerging Retailer at the prestigious Retail Week Awards, alongside brands such as Birchbox and Lorna Jane.