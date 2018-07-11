Peterborough’s longest running business networking event reaches its 18th anniversary

Have your say

The date has been announced for this year’s Peterborough B2B exhibition - the city’s longest running business networking event.

The event will take place on October 31 from 9am to 3.30pm and will be held at the Kingsgate Conference Centre, in Staplee Way, Parnwell.

It will be the 18th year the event, organised by Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce and Opportunity Peterborough, has been held.

Helen Bosett, event organiser, said: “We are delighted to host this vibrant business event.

“It’s a great opportunity for companies to engage with the wider business community and create exciting new prospects for future growth plus learn some new skills through our free seminars.”

Attendance is free and there will be a programme of seminars and speed networking sessions to help delegates make new contacts and strengthen existing working relationships.

Exhibitor bookings are now being taken.

Stand prices start from £229 (plus VAT) for chamber members and the Opportunity Peterborough Bondholder Network and businesses can get a 10 per cent discount for bookings before September 1.

For more details visit visit www.peterboroughb2b.co.uk