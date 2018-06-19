Peterborough’s Insurewise celebrates its 25th anniversary

The champagne corks were popping as a Peterborough insurance company celebrated 25 years in business.

Insurewise began life in a back room of the home of its founder Neil McCulloch but now occupies its own premises in Church Street, Werrington, employing five staff with more recruitment to come.

Neil McCulloch MD celebrates 25th anniversary of Insurewise at Werrington with staff Vicky Davis, Sarah Willis, Mandy Kisbee and Jackie Hall. EMN-181206-130407009

Mr McCulloch said: “I am delighted we are able to celebrate 25 years and we are looking forward to another 25 years.”

The anniversary was celebrated with a garden party attended by staff and customers.

Mr McCulloch said: “We will keep on going - we have a great team. Our people have been with us for a long time.

“We are still looking to grow the business and plan to recruit two or three more staff. I think our unique selling point is the high standard of personal service we offer.”

Insurewise has sponsored Peterborough Rugby Football Club for more than 10 years and has entered into a sponsorship arrangement with the City of Peterborough Hockey Club Men’s first XI team.

Team members also raise funds for the British Heart Foundation amongst their fund-raising initiatives.