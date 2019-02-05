Peterborough's HMV store is named among those set to close across UK

Have your say

Peterborough's HMV store has been named as one of 27 to close across the UK.

The store in the Queensgate shopping centre ceased trading even though the music chain was rescued from administration by the Canadian company Sunrise Records.

The number of job losses at the city store has not been revealed but it is known the closures nationwide will result in 455 redundancies.

Sunrise Records, owned by Doug Putman, will keep 100 stores open securing 1,487 jobs.

Queensgate Shopping Centre, Mark Broadhead, said: "We are sorry to learn that HMV Peterborough is one of the chosen stores that will close with immediate effect.

“We will continue to work closely with existing and new retailers to deliver a great mix of stores, products and services for Queensgate.”

