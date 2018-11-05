Peterborough's historic Bull Hotel joins forces with Best Western chain

An historic hotel in Peterborough has joined forces with an international chain in a bid to increase visitor numbers.

The 17th century Bull Hotel, in Westgate, has teamed up with the Best Western Great Britain hotel chain.

The 118-bedroom hotel has been added to Best Western's Sure Hotel Collection of more than 260 independent hotels.

A spokesman said: "The hotel has not been sold, it has just joined the Best Western Great Britain brand, meaning that they will now get marketing support.



"The hotel will remain under the same management and nothing will change with the staffing."

The hotel is owned by Peel Hotels, which operates eight hotels across the UK, and which itself has joined the Best Western brand.

The move comes just months after Peel Hotels reported a fall in annual revenue of 4.1 per cent to the end of January 2018 with income down to £16,097,313 compared to £16,790,320 in the previous year.

Alan Price, general manager at The Bull Hotel, Sure Hotel Collection by Best Western, said: "We’re extremely proud to join the newest Best Western brand and take our property to the next level.

"Looking ahead to the future, we are confident that with the help of Best Western we can share the success of a global brand that is committed to supporting its properties and maintaining excellent customer service, whilst maintaining our individuality and demonstrating what makes us unique, something we can’t wait to showcase to our guests.”

Rob Paterson, chief executive of Best Western Great Britain, said: "We’re delighted to welcome The Bull Hotel to our brilliantly different collection of independently owned properties.

"Best Western members are investing for the future and changing for the better and our new Sure Hotel by Best Western brand is an example of how we are delivering more to our guests.

"We look forward to working in partnership with the team at the hotel to showcase and celebrate their hotel both locally and globally."

