Peterborough's Escape gym equipment maker opens new factory in China

A Peterborough-based fitness equipment provider has just opened a new manufacturing centre in China.

Escape, which has its UK head office at Cygnet Park, Hampton, has opened the new factory in Haimen in eastern China to give it more control over the quality of its products.

Escape's new manufacturing factory in China.

The equipment specialist, which has sold more than 5.3 million tons of dumbbells in three years, sources its own custom-made raw materials that are unique to the brand.

For instance, the rubber used in its dumbbells has been specially made to be hard-wearing and long lasting.

Escape co-founder Matthew Januszek said: “The full control over production we’ve gained through our new Asian facility is essential to achieving the workmanship and quality we demand.

"Our new factory uses the same exacting standards as it uses in the UK.”

“Production lines, lighting, flooring and processes are pristine and precise.

“This ultimately enables Escape to deliver attractive, durable, superior products that standout and support good corporate ethics while helping clients avoid the frustration of costly replacements, downtime and dissatisfied members.”