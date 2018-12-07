Peterborough rated top highways authority for second year in a row

Peterborough City Council has been rated as the top highways team in the east for the second year in a row.

The authority scored highly in the 2018 National Highways and Transport (NHT) survey which asked residents across the country for their views on highway and transport services.

The NHT conducts the survey each year to determine public satisfaction on service delivered by local authorities.

Peterborough was ranked as the best highways authority in the east and nationally scored an above average satisfaction rating.

Councillor Peter Hiller, Cabinet Member for Growth, Planning, Housing and Economic Development, said: “Whilst we are pleased to see the council rank highly once again, the survey is not about producing a league table, rather it will help us understand the views of residents and work together to deliver efficient services.

“With the introduction of the Incentive Fund, the way future highway maintenance funding will be awarded has changed. This now closely links to a number of measures and processes that local highway authorities have in place, such as monitoring public satisfaction and having an asset management strategy and policy.

“To enable us to continue to monitor public satisfaction we are taking part in the NHT survey on an annual basis. This will allow us to monitor our performance, compare against results from previous years and also other local authorities.”

The following results were received for the Peterborough area:

* In total there were 1,004 survey responses, which is a 23.2 per cent response rate.

* At national level PCC were given a 55 per cent satisfaction score, the average is 53 per cent.

* Overall PCC ranked no. 27 out of 113 highway authorities. Last year PCC were ranked at no. 23 out of 112 highway authorities.

* In the eastern region, PCC were ranked at no. 1 out of 11 highway authorities. Last year PCC was also ranked at no. 1.

* Nineteen out of 26 of the Key Benchmark Indicators (KBIs) scored either the same or above the national average. Last year it was 21 out of 26.

* However, PCC still scored the same or above the national average (overall score) for each highway and transport theme. The themes are Accessibility, Public Transport, Walking and Cycling, Tackling Congestion, Road Safety and Highways Maintenance.