Peterborough pub to reopen after £170,000 refurbishment

Werrington’s Dragon pub on Hodgson Avenue returns to the fold with a £170,000 new look this weekend.

The pub has been closed for more than a month while the team from Charles Wells has given the place, leased by the Venture Pubs Company, a much needed modernisation and a bit of a “wow” factor.

Therese Gallacher, from Venture Pubs, said the tired looking venue needed to be “modernised and brightened”.

“The walls have been stripped back and the decor will be totally different, and there is a lot of new lighting which will make the place more vibrant and bright,” she said.

“There is new carpeting and wooden flooring, the bar has been given a fresh look with some nice features with a burnt wood front.

“Essentially we have tried to make it look a little bit more modern without taking away the feel of the old pub away.”

Instantly noticeable, the outdated red painted “Oriental” look to the exterior has gone, with woodwork painted a subtle green. And the decking in the outside area has been replaced.

Inside, a new wall has been erected providing a more secluded area which will be home to two new big screen televisions showing BT Sports.

There will be a regular food offering for the first time in many years, with a pizza oven installed.

“We are not trying to be a pizza restaurant, there are lots of great places people can go to eat, but we felt if people are spending time in the pub and want something to eat we should have something available,” said Therese.

The Dragon will reopen at 12pm on Saturday, although an “official” reopening with a comedy night will take place on November 1.