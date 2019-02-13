Peterborough property agents sponsor school football team

The Peterborough office of property agent Barker Storey Matthews (BSM) is supporting a school football team.

BSM has agreed to sponsor the new sports kit for pupils at William Hildyard Church of England Primary and Nursery School in Market Deeping.

The kit was presented to the school by BSM director Julian Welch.

He said: “Our sponsorship strategy is focused on, amongst other things, the community interests of our staff and clients in the areas in which we have offices, so to sponsor this school’s new sports kit seemed like a natural fit.”

Simon Fell, head of school, said: “The children are extremely excited about the new kit and can’t wait to represent the school so that they can wear it officially. It was a pleasure to invite Mr Welch to the school to hand over the new kit.”