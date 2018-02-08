Peterborough manufacturer is praised as one of UK’s best employers

Home appliances manufacturer Whirlpool UK has just won a prestigious award for being a world class employer.

The white goods maker, based in Morley Way, has been praised by the Top Employers Institute for its outstanding conditions for its staff.

Each year, the institute, globally certifies employers who create excellent conditions for its employees after carrying out in-depth assessments and stringent research.

Fabio Colombo, HR director at Whirlpool UK said: “Whirlpool UK is honored to be amongst the selected employers who create world-class conditions for their employees. This fantastic achievement makes us proud of being part of Whirlpool Corporation and motivates us to continue building on our winning workplace.”

Janine Henry, contact centre development manager for Whirlpool UK, said: “Career progression and developing our colleagues’ talent is at the heart of all we do and to be recognised for our dedication towards this is an amazing achievement.

“I am very proud to be part of Whirlpool UK.”

The award comes at a difficult time for Whirlpool, which was criticised in a parliamentary report last month for its “inadequate” response to the discovery of a tumble dryer defect that had turned one million machines into potential fire hazards in British homes.

The House of Commons Business Committee demanded “urgent action” from the company to resolve a problem that has led to at least 750 fires since 2004.

