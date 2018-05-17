Peterborough machinery supplier to expand after £1.2 million land deal

A supplier of diggers and generators to the construction industry is poised to expand after completing a £1.2 million land deal.

Watling JCB, of Oxney Road, in Eastern Industry, Peterborough, has bought a 1.3 acres site with 23,000 sq ft industrial warehouse that sits adjacent to its existing premises.

The Viking House site in Oxney Road, Eastern Industry.

The new site is five times larger than the existing depot from which the company serves customers throughout the East Midlands.

Peter Wright, Watling JCB’s depot manager, said the new site and warehouse will be used to store more JCB machines, generators and access equipment.

He said: “We can currently store about 100 items and the new warehouse will increase that to about 200.

“The aim is to alleviate pressure on space within our group. It can take eight to 20 weeks to get equipment from new, but construction companies will not wait that long so we need to have it ready in store.

“The construction industry is booming and competition is intense. Companies will not wait if you can’t deliver immediately.”

Mr Wright said it would take about 12 months to get the new warehouse ready with workshop, offices and a product training centre.

“We have 20 staff here and there will be an increase in numbers but we can’t say how many at the moment.”

Richard Jones, director of Barker Storey Matthews, which oversaw the sale, said: “Opportunities to purchase premises in this established industrial area of Peterborough are rare. Watling JCB was perfectly placed to act swiftly to secure this site.”