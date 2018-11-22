Peterborough law firm secures prestigious eco-award

Have your say

A leading law firm in Peterborough has won a prestigious award for its work to protect the environment.

Buckles Solicitors, in Bourges Boulevard, has been presented with a Green Apple Award by the independent non-profit group, the Green Organisation.

The presentation was made at a ceremony held at Houses of Parliament.

Sophie Day, Buckles’ client services manager, said: “We are committed to the continual improvement of our environmental performance in relation to our services and operations.

“We are delighted to receive this award which recognises this commitment – it’s a real team effort.”

Buckles’ latest environmental success comes after the firm was awarded the Investors in Environment Green Award for the fourth consecutive year.