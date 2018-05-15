Peterborough law firm is named as one of UK’s most inspirational businesses

A Peterborough-based law firm has been named as one of the top 1,000 inspirational companies - for the second year running.

Roythornes Solicitors, of Stuart House, and which also has offices in Spalding and Alconbury, has been made one of the London Stock Exchange’s 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

Companies are included in the list if they have shown consistent revenue growth over a minimum of three years and have significantly outperformed their peers.

The list is a celebration of some of the fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium-sized enterprises in the UK and Europe.

Vember Mortlock, managing director of Roythornes, said: “We’re delighted to have kept our place on the list following what has been an exciting 12 months for the firm, including a new office opening in Alconbury and an office move to more modern premises in Peterborough.

“Of the 1,000 businesses, only 13 law firms are listed and to be included as one of those is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.

“It also shows there are strong, successful and inspirational businesses based outside of the capital that are able to provide a truly national level of service and expertise.”