Peterborough law firm completes new acquisition

A leading law firm in Peterborough is expanding its operations with the acquisition of a rival legal practice.

Roythornes Solicitors, which has offices in St John’s Street, has just purchased the 188 -year-old Warrens Boyes & Archer based in Huntingdon.

Its staff, including lead partner Greg Archer, will all transfer to Roythornes.

Warren Boyes & Archer was founded in London in 1830 and based in Huntingdon for more than 70 years.

Vember Mortlock, managing director of Roythornes, said: “Warrens Boyes & Archer has an impressive client base.

“The synergies with our current client base are also excellent and there is a lot of potential to add further value as well as knowledge sharing.

“This acquisition forms part of the growth strategy for our Alconbury office.”

Mr Archer, who has been with Warrens Boyes & Archer for more than 40 years, will remain as a consultant and plans to retire in five years.

He said: “Roythornes is a fantastic law firm with a great ethos and client-focused approach. I wanted to ensure my clients, many of which are longstanding, are in good hands.”