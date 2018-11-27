Peterborough haulier moves up a gear as demand grows

A haulage company in Peterborough has expanded its operations as demand for its services grows.

PC Howard, based at Kings Cliffe, has invested in 10 new trailers to expand its fleet, which last year moved more than 500,000 pallets across the UK and Europe.

The firm, which has depots in Corby, Northampton and Swansea, employs more than 200 people, operates more than 100 vehicles and manages more than 300,000 sq ft of warehousing.

Andrew Howard, managing director of the family-run business, said: “As demands from our customers continue to grow, it is vital we invest in new trailers to meet those needs.”

It was named among the top 100 owner-managed companies in Cambridgeshire in the annual Cambridgeshire Ltd review by accountants Grant Thornton.

PC Howard is also a member of the Palletways Network, the largest UK network, which is an association of independent hauliers that work together to provide a Pan European Pallet Distribution Service covering the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Italy, Ireland, Denmark, Spain and Portugal.