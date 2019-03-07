Peterborough engineering giant secures £10 million contract for steam turbines

A leading engineering company in Peterborough is celebrating after securing a £10 million plus order for its steam turbines.

Peter Brotherhood, based in Papyrus Road, Werrington, has agreed a contract to provide its steam turbines for a floating production vessel being used in offshore oil and gas production.

The turbines are expected to be delivered next year and as part of the deal the company, which employs about 150 people, has also secured an option to provide a similar set of turbines for a yet-to-be-confirmed, potential future vessel.

The identity of the buyer has not been revealed.

The order follows a similar project that saw Peter Brotherhood supply components for the world’s first floating liquefied natural gas vessel conversion - the Hilli Episeyo - which started production off Cameroon earlier this year.

Austen Adams, divisional managing director at Chatteris-based Avingtrans, which owns Peter Brotherhood, said: “Securing these orders is a great start to the year and builds on our reputation as a world leader in this highly-challenging, niche market.

“The turbines supplied by Peter Brotherhood are one of the first major components in the build sequence, so our team’s performance is critical to the success of each vessel’s conversion.

Mr Adams added: “The orders recognise the expertise and reputation for reliable, high-quality engineering our team at Peter Brotherhood has developed over the years and provide another example of how UK manufacturing continues to make its mark on the global stage.”