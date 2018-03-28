Peterborough engineering company Westcombe wins prestigious manufacturing honour

An engineering company set up to provide jobs for people with disabilities has been praised for its outstanding contribution to manufacturing.

Westcombe Engineering, based in Westcombe Square, Royce Road, was named manufacturer of the year (for firms with less than £25 million turnover) at this year’s Made In Central & East England manufacturing awards.

The award recognises companies that have shown ‘excellence and made an outstanding contribution to the manufacturing industry’.

Westcombe’s products are supplied nationally and worldwide into a range of industry sectors and over the last two years the firm has enjoyed a 40 per cent growth.

It has diversified from its traditional diesel and engine component market to win new contracts in other industry sectors but also continued to supply its long standing customer Perkins Engines, in Peterborough.

Andrew Lesiw, managing director for Westcombe Engineering, said: “This was an important for us.

“The experience of winning and celebrating such a prestigious award on the evening was immense.

He added: “We employ a highly skilled, talented and committed diverse workforce with a range of disabilities.

“We have set goals and ambitions to continue to grow the business over the next two to three years and we are also pursuing the possibility of new premises, it’s all really very exciting times for us moving forward.”

Westcombe was set up in 1971 by Peterborough City Council to create employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities with the aim of providing them with a foundation from which to seek mainstream employment and to show disability is not a barrier to success.